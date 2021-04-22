NASA to make second, more challenging Mars helicopter flight attempt today

How do you top #MarsHelicopter’s historic first flight? Go bigger.



We'll attempt a more challenging 2nd flight on April 22: 50-second flight time, climb to ~16 ft (5m), and 5º tilt to accelerate sideways ~7 ft (2m). We'll update you here with the results. https://t.co/tDmJJNjPPk pic.twitter.com/laAIcL4UgS — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 21, 2021

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is looking to make history again with another epic Red Planet flight.This time, controllers on earth hope to complete a more challenging flight by climbing to 16 feet and tilting 5 degrees.Ingenuity first arrived on Mars with NASA's Perseverance rover in February and made history earlier this week with the first ever powered flight on another world.Ingenuity flew for about 40 seconds total on Monday. The 4-pound helicopter spun up its two 4-foot blades, rose up 10 feet (3 meters) in the air, hovered, took a photo and touched back down on Mars."From day one of this project, our team has had to overcome a wide array of seemingly insurmountable technical challenges," said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL. "We got this far with a never-say-die attitude, a lot of friends from many different technical disciplines, and an agency that likes to turn far-out ideas into reality."After the first flight, Ingenuity had a "rest day" to charge up by using its solar panel.The cadence between flights will get progressively shorter. Ingenuity could fly four days after the first flight, then three days after the second flight and so on. The latter flights could see the helicopter rising as high as 16 feet (5 meters) and performing lateral movements up to 50 feet (15 meters) out and back."Once we get to the fourth and fifth flights, we'll have fun," Aung said. "We really want to push the limits. It's not every day that you get to test a rotorcraft on Mars. So we want to be very adventurous."The second flight took off at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, but we won't have conformation hit Earth until 9:30 a.m. because of a four hour delay.