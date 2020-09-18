Science

NASA's new mission includes Estee Lauder's night serum

Estee Lauder is heading out of this world - literally!

The cosmetic line is paying NASA for a new mission, which involves sending its night serum, Advanced Night Repair serum, to the International Space Station. Once the serum is out in the stars, the astronauts will take pictures of it for $17,500 per hour of their time. Estee Lauder plans to send the serum aboard a rocket set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NASA allows five percent of the space station to be used for commercial companies. While Estee Lauder said it plans to use the photos taken on its social media, the astronauts won't be the ones photographed with the product. Instead, they will take video and photos of the product floating in the cupola of the space station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebeautynasabeauty productsu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ family seeking answers from contractor faces heartbreaking loss
Manhunt for shooters in 'targeted attack' on NJ officers' home
Lenape High School switches to all-virtual Friday after COVID-19 cases
More videos found in NJ school bathroom spying case
Officials in tri-state area weigh in on trick-or-treating
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
Man abducted in his own vehicle during 'random' attack: Police
Show More
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philly: Police
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
AccuWeather: Breezy Today, A Very Chilly Weekend
Top 6: Dining spots in Wayne, Pa.
Dad's invention may make trick-or-treating safe this year
More TOP STORIES News