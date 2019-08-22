Science

New images detail deterioration of Titanic wreckage

New images of the Titanic wreckage site show that parts of the boat seem to be deteriorating rapidly.

The high resolution video was taken earlier this month during an expedition.

It was the first manned submersible dive to the site in 14 years.

While parts of the wreckage were in surprisingly good condition, other features of the boat had been lost to the sea.

The RMS Titanic has been underwater for more than 100 years, lying 12,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetitanicoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Poll: Should Carson Wentz play tonight vs. Ravens?
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies retribution allegations
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
2 hurt after gunman opens fire in Upper Darby
Show More
Man killed after shooting in Hunting Park
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Police: Online child predator arrested for trying to have sex with girl, 12
More TOP STORIES News