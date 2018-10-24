U.S. & WORLD

Scientists discover what they say is oldest intact shipwreck

EMBED </>More Videos

Oldest intact shipwreck discovered. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 24, 2018.

LONDON --
A team of maritime archaeologists, scientists and surveyors has discovered what it believes to be the world's oldest intact shipwreck - a Greek trading vessel whose design had previously been seen only on ancient pottery.

The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology project says it found the wreck off the Bulgarian coast at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in oxygen-free conditions that preserved its components. The group says the vessel has been carbon dated to more than 2,400 years ago.

The project has spent three years surveying the area using technology previously available largely to oil companies. It discovered some 60 shipwrecks, including a 17th century Cossack raiding fleet and Roman trading vessels carrying amphorae.

A documentary on the project will open Tuesday at the British Museum.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldshipwreck
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
More u.s. & world
SCIENCE
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing'
SpaceX rocket carrying satellite takes off successfully
Dazzling foliage ushers in autumn in northern Utah
More Science
Top Stories
Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Some of Philly's recyclables are being burned, not reused
Witnesses: Argument leads to shooting in Germantown
Amazon hiring 700 employees in Gloucester County
Crash brings down wires in North Philadelphia
4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Christiana
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash at airport in Cape May Co.
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Cooler, Gusty Winds Today
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Judge chases after handcuffed inmates making escape
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Large hole in Port Richmond street causing problems for neighbors
More News