Science

Earth-size planet that may support water found 100 light years away

NASA scientists announced Monday that they had found the first Earth-sized, potentially habitable planet.

The planet, currently known as TOI 700 d, is about 100 light years away. It is orbiting a star that is about 40 percent of our sun's mass and size, according to CNN.

TOI 700 d is one of three planets orbiting its star. Researchers say it is just the right distance from the star to support liquid water.

The discovery is not the first potentially habitable planet, but it is the first habitable planet found that is also the same size as Earth.

However, TOI 700 d has some marked differences to Earth. For example, it orbits its star every 37 Earth days. Also, scientists believe the planet's rotation matches exactly with its rotation around the star. That means the same surface always faces its star, just like how the same part of our moon always faces Earth.

The new planet was found as part of NASA's TESS mission--Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, a satellite launched April 18, 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
Street sweeping coming to every Philly neighborhood
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Vigil held for New Jersey deli owner killed in stabbing
AccuWeather: Rain and wet snow later today, slushy spots possible
Show More
Malcolm Jenkins says he won't go back to Eagles on current deal
2 children shot for throwing snowballs
Trump to rally in Wildwood, New Jersey later this month
Fire damages strip mall in Bucks County
$1 million grant aims to reduce Philadelphia gun violence
More TOP STORIES News