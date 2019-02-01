SCIENCE

Columbia space shuttle disaster: Remembering seven astronauts lost on Feb. 1, 2003

EMBED </>More Videos

The seven member crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. On Feb. 1, 2003, the Columbia Space Shuttle broke apart over Texas upon re-entry. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Friday marks 16 years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

The crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. Onboard were Rick D. Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; Michael P. Anderson, Payload Commander; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist; Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Mission Specialist and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist.

For 16 days, they worked on 80 experiments, conducting research in physical, life, and space sciences.

They returned on Feb. 1, 2003. An investigation would later determine that tiles damaged during lift-off allowed super-heated atmospheric gasses to penetrate the shuttle's wing during re-entry, causing the ship to become unstable and quickly disintegrate. The crew was not told about any risk and didn't know something was wrong until very late in re-entry, according to ABC News.

The space shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth over Texas.

This time of year marks multiple somber anniversaries for NASA. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three was on Jan. 27, 1967. On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger space shuttle broke apart shortly after takeoff, killing all seven onboard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaspaceu.s. & worldhistoryThis Day In History
Related
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
SCIENCE
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
Coal, not meteorite, found at New Jersey beach
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Largest known diamond in North America found
More Science
Top Stories
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
Very Cold Again Today, Light Snow For Some
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992
Man accused of faking slip and fall at N.J. business
Ocean City visitors will fill up at the last gas station standing
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Show More
Fire crews battle house blaze in Southwest Philadelphia
Protecting your pets in the frigid temperatures
Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins' home Warriors debut
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Water main repair team works through bitter cold
More News