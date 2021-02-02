explosion

SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX's second full test flight of its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship ended in another fiery crash landing Tuesday.

Elon Musk's company launched its latest Starship prototype from the southeastern tip of Texas, two months after the previous test ended in an equally explosive belly flop.

The full-scale stainless steel rocket reached its intended altitude of 6.2 miles, slightly lower than the last one. Everything seemed to be going well as the 160-foot (50-meter) Starship flipped on its side and began its descent. But it did not manage to straighten itself back up in time for a landing and slammed into the ground.

"We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," said SpaceX launch commentator John Insprucker. "Reminder - this is a test flight."

The next Starship stood nearby at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, during Tuesday's test, which lasted 6 1/2 minutes.

Musk is developing Starship to carry people to Mars, perhaps in as little as several years. It's the upper stage of his intended moon- and Mars-ships, meant to launch atop a mega rocket called Super Heavy that is still being developed.

SpaceX tried to launch Starship last week, but failed to get the necessary approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting a Twitter outburst from Musk.

SpaceX did not comply with safety regulations for the Dec. 9 flight, an FAA spokesperson said Tuesday, and needed to take corrective action before proceeding with launch operations. Tuesday's flight met all safety criteria, according to the FAA.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencerocket launchspacexrocketexplosioncaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camerarocket explosion
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Witnesses describe explosion, fire at Victory Brewing
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Refreeze Overnight, Breaks of Sunshine Wednesday
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Storm dumps about 2 feet of snow on parts of Berks Co.
Show More
Officials say suburbs spared significant damage from winter storm
Philly digs out as winter storm finally departs
Parts of Bucks, Lehigh counties buried under nearly 2 feet of snow
Hard Rock casino bonuses thank AC workers during pandemic
Lehigh Valley billionaire buying SpaceX flight, 1 seat up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News