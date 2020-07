SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasts off with communications satellite

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/fPbckYFySh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020

NEWS: We're targeting an Aug. 1 departure of @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the @Space_Station to bring @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug home after their historic #LaunchAmerica mission. Splashdown is targeted for Aug. 2. Weather will drive the actual date. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/VOCV51gzLi — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) July 17, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- It's another small step for the SpaceX program.A reused rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Monday night carrying a communications satellite, ANASIS-II.The same rocket booster traveled into space just a couple of months ago on SpaceX's first-ever mission with humans on board.The Falcon 9 rocket is the only launch vehicle in the world that features a reusable first-stage booster.SpaceX tweeted about the rocket's progress.Meantime, SpaceX and NASA officials say they're targeting an August 1st departure of SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the International Space Station . It would return to Earth on August 2nd, but the dates are weather dependent.