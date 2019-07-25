SpaceX

SpaceX to launch capsule with items for astronauts to develop curriculum for kids

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX will try to launch its Dragon capsule again Thursday.

Wednesday's launch at Cape Canaveral in Florida was delayed because of the weather.

The Dragon capsule will carry 5,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.

The includes items like Nickelodeon slime and an Adidas soccer ball that astronauts will use to develop a curriculum for young students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespacexeducationteacherastronautu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
SPACEX
SpaceX launches mega rocket, lands all 3 boosters
Israel sending its first spacecraft to the moon
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
SpaceX rocket carrying satellite takes off successfully
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars
15-year-old shot and killed in Atlantic City
Body of man found in abandoned house in Philadelphia
Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Thursday night
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Cobbs Creek motorcycle crash leaves driver in critical condition
Offseason Rewind: What the Eagles have been up to since they last took the field
Show More
Loyal customers, employees await Melrose Diner's return
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
Consumer Reports: Recycling old batteries
Man maps out 'marry me' bike route to surprise girlfriend
Eagles begin 2019 Training Camp
More TOP STORIES News