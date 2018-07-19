SHARKS

Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for

EMBED </>More Videos

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

When it comes to sharks, the general rule is that any species six feet or longer can pose a real threat to humans. While dozens of different shark species meet that size guideline, these are three of the most dangerous shark species, according to AccuWeather:

  • Great white sharks can grow to be up to 20 feet long, making them the largest predatory shark.
  • Tiger sharks can grow to be up to 17 feet long and have a reputation for eating everything.
  • Bull sharks can grow up to be 12 feet long. Though they are on the relatively smaller side, they are especially dangerous because they are known to be aggressive and often live close to the shore.
Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldaccuweatherwild animalssharksanimalssummerbeaches
SHARKS
Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible NY shark attacks
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Model recovering after shark bite in Bahamas
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
VIDEO: Kayaker circled by shark falls into water
More sharks
SCIENCE
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
How weather impacts fireworks shows
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
More Science
Top Stories
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
Man charged in radio show host's slaying headed to trial
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive
Former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life
Wise guys come to Philadelphia for film shoot
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
More News