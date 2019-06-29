nasa

Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew training in lunar lander and 'vomit comet'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 successfully landed on the moon, marking a historic moment for NASA and Houston.

As we celebrate the anniversary, the space agency is releasing never before seen footage of the training Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins went through ahead of the legendary mission.

In the video above, you can watch video of the crew flying in the lunar lander while on earth, as well as the trio flying onboard the "vomit comet."

SEE ALSO: 50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonnasamoon
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Original NASA Mission Control restored down to coffee cups
Dept. of Defense orders SpaceX to launch rocket with 24 satellites
NASA Mars rover snaps photo of mysterious light in distance
Try on a Space Suit at Final Frontier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid, Strong T'Storm
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Spirit Airlines flight returns to Atlantic City due to odor
Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village
4 gunmen attack, rob family in West Philadelphia home
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport
Show More
18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' inside home: Police
2-year-old boy dies from E. coli linked to San Diego County Fair
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Fireworks likely cause in Allentown school fire
More TOP STORIES News