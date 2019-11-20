accuweather

'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday night

This week's upcoming meteor shower is not your typical one: The alpha monocerotids could turn into a rare meteor storm on the evening of Nov. 21.

Astronomers say stargazers may see several meteors per minute, according to AccuWeather. You'll have to be quick, though, because the peak of the alpha monocerotids only lasts about an hour. Look for the shooting stars between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern time.

The last meteor storm from this shower was in 1995, and it produced 400 meteors per hour. If there's no meteor storm, you can expect to see around 10 meteors per hour.

The source of the alpha monocerotids is unknown. They appear to originate from the constellation Monoceros, a unicorn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherweatheru.s. & worldspacemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
Mercury passing directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
Man critical after stabbing in Center City
Philly FOP fires back at Malcolm Jenkins after op-ed on police department
HS football game to resume at Linc after 3 shot in NJ
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Show More
Overturned vehicle shuts down portion of Route 422
30 states see early flu season activity: CDC
1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Dry, breezy and chilly today
Atlantic City's new mayor targets drugs, crime on Atlantic Avenue
More TOP STORIES News