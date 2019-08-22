Science

Newly captured video details deterioration of Titanic wreckage

Newly released footage of the Titanic wreckage site shows that parts of the boat seem to be deteriorating rapidly.

The high resolution video was taken earlier this month during an expedition.

It was the first manned submersible dive to the site in 14 years.

While parts of the wreckage were in surprisingly good condition, other features of the boat had been lost to the sea.

The RMS Titanic has been underwater for more than 100 years, lying 12,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetitanicoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Surveillance camera alerts police to deadly shooting
Child uses birthday money to buy tent for homeless man
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Show More
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
Poll: Should Carson Wentz play tonight vs. Ravens?
Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing
Shooter at large after LA deputy shot at sheriff's station
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
More TOP STORIES News