VIDEO: Possible meteor lights up night sky in Australia

A fireball in the sky was captured by surveillance cameras in southern Australia. The huge ball of light is believed to be from a meteor shower.

Hundreds of people reported seeing the meteor vaporize over the skies, describing it as a" fireball" and a "huge bright white light."

One astronomer commented it's rare to capture images of a meteor in the night when they're most visible, as most meteors enter the atmosphere during daylight.
