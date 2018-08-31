Scores of dead fish wash up on Avalon, New Jersey beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Dead fish wash up on Avalon, NJ beach. Watch Action Cam video from August 31, 2018.

AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Crews were working to clean up the beach in Avalon, New Jersey on Friday morning.

That's because dead fish were found strewn across the sand.

The calls started coming in around 7 a.m., and crews from the Department of Public Works were dispatched.

The borough business administrator, Scott Wahl, tells Action News it appears a fisherman's catch net was cut.

It's not common, he said, but not unheard of.

The beach was expected to be cleaned up around noon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsAvalon Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Fmr. Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
NJ hiking gas tax by 4.3 cents a gallon
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
AccuWeather: Clouds, Scattered Showers and Storms Today
Show More
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
5 plaques stolen from Citizens Bank Park found in scrapyard
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
Nearly 500 fake IDs seized at Philadelphia International Airport
At least 7 killed in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
More News