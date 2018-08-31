AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) --Crews were working to clean up the beach in Avalon, New Jersey on Friday morning.
That's because dead fish were found strewn across the sand.
The calls started coming in around 7 a.m., and crews from the Department of Public Works were dispatched.
The borough business administrator, Scott Wahl, tells Action News it appears a fisherman's catch net was cut.
It's not common, he said, but not unheard of.
The beach was expected to be cleaned up around noon.
