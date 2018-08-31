Crews were working to clean up the beach in Avalon, New Jersey on Friday morning.That's because dead fish were found strewn across the sand.The calls started coming in around 7 a.m., and crews from the Department of Public Works were dispatched.The borough business administrator, Scott Wahl, tells Action News it appears a fisherman's catch net was cut.It's not common, he said, but not unheard of.The beach was expected to be cleaned up around noon.------