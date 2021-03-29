Scott Kingery optioned to minor league camp

Phillies manager Joe Girardi says he still believes Scott Kingery will make an impact on the Phillies but he needs to work on his swing https://t.co/pjiw4a9oNI pic.twitter.com/nArzN3UqfZ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) March 28, 2021

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies announced Scott Kingery has been optioned to minor league camp.The infielder/outfielder came in to spring training as the favorite to win the starting centerfield job, but he struggled at the plate. He was hitting .159.Manager Joe Girardi said he still believes Kingery will make an impact on the Phillies, but the 26-year-old needs to work on his swing."I look at how he took to centerfield. His routes are excellent, he covers a ton of ground. I look out how he covers a double-play at second base. I'm extremely impressed. There are a lot of tools here. I believe he's an All-Star," Girardi said.In addition to Kingery, the team said Sunday catcher Rafael Marchan and left-hander JoJo Romero were also sent to the minor leagues.The Phillies also re-assigned catcher Rodolfo Duran and outfielder Travis Jankowski.Catcher Christian Bethancourt was released.Zack Wheeler made his sixth start for Philadelphia, allowing a hit and a walk in three shutout innings, striking out four in the 6-2 win over the New York Yankees.Alec Bohm had two hits, including his fourth double.Yankees' Kluber struggled with his control in his fourth start for New York, yielding two runs and three hits with four walks, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.Former Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce doubled and walked.The Phillies take on the Blue Jays Tuesday in their last spring training game.Opening Day is Thursday with the Phillies playing the Braves in front of a limited number of fans at Citizens Bank Park.-----The Associated Press contributed to this report.