Investigation continues after Philadelphia man killed in Sea Isle City balcony collapse

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The investigation continues into what caused a balcony collapse in Sea Isle City on Friday that killed a worker from Philadelphia.

The collapse happened at about 2:20 p.m. at the Spinnaker South Tower condo building on the 3600 block of the Boardwalk.

According to officials, a man was working on the seventh floor when the balcony above collapsed. Officials recovered his body just before 10 p.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Jose Pereira of Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pereira was employed by Ferguson Contracting Inc., of Yardley, Pa.

Officials said two other workers were on the eighth floor at the time of the collapse.

Neighbor Joye Fiocchi was nearby when the collapse happened.

"It's just this loud, horrible crash," Fiocchi said.

Then, Fiocchi came outside and said she'll never forget what she saw, and then heard.

"It makes me sick because I heard them scream twice. The first time when the incident happened, and the last time and then he stopped screaming," Fiocchi said.

Officials believe the workers were prepping to paint.

The recovery was a delicate and complex task.

First officials say a team of engineers had to work from the inside.

To get to the victim, the emergency responders cut through about 12 inches of concrete. Through that cut, a concrete slab was lifted by using heavy lift airbags. Once the concrete was lifted, Pereira was recovered.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.

The incident is currently under investigation by Sea Isle Police Detectives, with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).