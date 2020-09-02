Sea Isle City prepares for Labor Day Weekend, indoor dining allowed Friday

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the kids go back to school and the summer winds down, it's a little slower in Sea Isle City. Visitors and locals alike say going into Labor Day weekend, they're not worried about an increase in COVID-19 cases."I think people are wearing their masks where they're supposed to, they're washing their hands, they're getting tested," said Susan Costenbader of Sea Isle City.However, restaurant owners say their businesses have taken a beating. Despite Governor Phil Murphy allowing indoor dining starting on Friday, some say it's so late in the season, so why bother?"And it's not a saving grace," said Lisa Izzy, General Manager of La Fontana Coast. "This one weekend of opening the indoor dining for the businesses that have not had income all year will not fix it."Doc Mike's Pancake House in Sea Isle City faced a 50 percent drop in revenue this summer. Owner Michael Tramuttolo says he's unsure if he'll offer indoor dining."I'm kind of indifferent about it because it's only going to be 25 percent, so I haven't really decided if I'm going to do that yet or not," said Tramuttolo. "If the weather is ok, I might continue just doing the outdoor dining."The country's top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, warns of people gathering together ahead of this weekend, after surges following the 4th of July and Memorial Day."The one thing you don't want to play, is whack a mole as you go into the fall," said Fauci.In Governor Phil Murphy's press briefing Wednesday, Alaska and Montana were added to the list of 33 states where residents going to or from must quarantine.