Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Sea Isle City, New Jersey are coming together voicing their concerns over firefighter response times.

A home along Central Avenue went up in flames last Thursday.

The fire chief says it took 12 minutes to respond, and another four minutes to get water on the fire.

Tuesday morning, residents took the floor at a city council meeting saying they're indebted to the area's volunteer firefighters. But they say it's time for the city to budget in a full-time force to improve response times.

Council members said they will discuss the suggestions.
