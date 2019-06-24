Seafood shop owner shot, wounded outside store in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 63-year-old man was shot while closing his store in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.According to police, the victim and a witness were closing up the seafood business on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday when a car pulled up.Police say the suspect got out, walked to his trunk, removed a weapon and opened fire on the victim.He was shot four times in the torso. He was rushed to the Temple University Hospital in stable condition.The suspect fled in a white Audi. Police say it appears the victim was targeted.