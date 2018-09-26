Search continues for 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police continue to look for help in solving two recent hit-and-runs.

And the FOP is stepping up to offer new rewards.

The first case involved a nine-year-old who was hit and badly injured while riding her bike in Olney on September 10.

Police have found the SUV they believe was involved but are still trying to sort out who was behind the wheel.

They're looking for anyone who saw the vehicle right before or right after the crash on the 200 block of Lindley Street.

Five thousand dollars is also up for grabs for anyone who can lead investigators to an arrest in a hit-and-run that happened on September 14 in North Philadelphia.

A 30-year-old woman was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee along the 1700 block of West Allegheny.

Investigators believe two people were in the Jeep at the time.

Each reward is not contingent on a conviction, just an arrest.

The victims in the two cases are recovering from serious injuries.
