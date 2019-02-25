SEX ASSAULT

Search continues for sex assault suspect in South Philadelphia

Search continues for South Philly sex assault suspect: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., February 25, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police continue the search for a suspect wanted for at least nine sexual assaults in South Philadelphia.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video of the attacks in hopes it will help them identify the suspect.

Officials said in some cases the man attacks women at knifepoint.

Residents in the area are being asked to be extra cautious when leaving or returning to their homes alone.

-----
