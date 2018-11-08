Search for auto theft suspects in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for the men seen breaking into parked vehicles in the city's Spring Garden section.
Police say the suspects targeted eleven vehicles in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street.
Surveillance video from the November 2nd incident shows two men and an unknown third person break the windows and take items from vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
