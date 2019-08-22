Search for bank robber disguised in hazmat gear in Berks County

OLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Berks County police are searching for a bank robber in disguise.

It was first thought the man was wearing a hazmat suit but investigators now believe he was wearing multiple layers of clothing and heavy gloves. His face was covered by dark glasses and a large hazmat style respirator.

He walked into a BB&T bank on Main Street in Oley Township Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect handed a note to one of the managers and grabbed handfuls of cash before taking off on foot.

Sources tell Action News the robber got away with about $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 610-779-1100 Ext. 235.
