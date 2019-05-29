Search for Center City home invasion suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of suspects in connection to a home invasion and robbery in Center City.

Police believe the men in the surveillance images are the men who broke into the victims' home on the 300 block of South Camac Street the morning of May 23, 2019.

One of the suspects has already been identified by police as 31-year-old Raymond Green.

Police say the armed men robbed a 72-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife, ransacked their home, stole their SUV, but abandoned it down the street.

If you recognize these men you are asked to contact police.
