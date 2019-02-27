Search for groper near Princeton University

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --Princeton University is on alert Wednesday as police continue their search for a groper.
The latest incident happened on Franklin Avenue in the college town on Tuesday.
Surveillance from the same area in 2017 shows a man sneaking up on a woman then grabbing her behind.
Police say similar reports date back to 2014.
Investigators are not sure it's the same man but descriptions of the attacker are nearly identical.
