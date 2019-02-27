Search for groper near Princeton University

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Princeton University is on alert Wednesday as police continue their search for a groper.

The latest incident happened on Franklin Avenue in the college town on Tuesday.

Surveillance from the same area in 2017 shows a man sneaking up on a woman then grabbing her behind.

Police say similar reports date back to 2014.

Investigators are not sure it's the same man but descriptions of the attacker are nearly identical.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsgroping
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Philly D.A. announces criminal charges in Center City bicyclist death
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Show More
Police: Officers shoot 2 dogs after they charged at officers
Philly City Council considers allowing e-scooters in the city
Trump, Kim greet each other with handshake
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Student on life support after crash, family blames hazing
More News