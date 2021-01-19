Man charged with murder in Pine Hill, NJ remains on the loose

PINE HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Prosecutors have charged a man with a murder in Pine Hill, Camden County.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Shawn Massey, of Gibbsboro, is still being sought by police.
The prosecutor's office said Massey stabbed 54-year-old Joseph Bottino in the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Road back on Dec. 23.
Bottino was known to hunt in that area and had done so many times before, family members told authorities.
A medical examiner determined Bottino died of multiple stab and incise wounds as well as blunt force injuries.
Investigators said evidence collected at that scene linked Massey to the crime.
When detectives went to speak to Massey in the days after the murder, his family members reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.
Prosecutor said, following a thorough investigation, Massey was formally charged in the case on Jan. 16.
"We understand many people are concerned that an arrest has not been made. Since the crime, there has been an increased law enforcement presence in that area and we have conducted multiple, coordinated searches in an effort to locate Massey," said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. "We have also received dozens of tips on possible sightings and whereabouts of Massey and are following up and taking each and every one very seriously. We have detectives working at all hours on this case and we will continue to do so until Massey is located."
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at 856-783-1589. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
