PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are trying to track down the man suspected in a recent string of armed robberies.
Investigators say three grocery stores in West Philadelphia were robbed on Thursday, November 15 between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.
In each incident, the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money.
Police say you should give them a call if you recognize the man seen in these surveillance images.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps