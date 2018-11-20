Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philadelphia

Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on November 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are trying to track down the man suspected in a recent string of armed robberies.

Investigators say three grocery stores in West Philadelphia were robbed on Thursday, November 15 between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In each incident, the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money.

Police say you should give them a call if you recognize the man seen in these surveillance images.
