Search for missing 8-year-old boy in Camden

Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy in Camden, New Jersey.The Camden County Police Department and Camden County Prosecutor's Office say Aashir Brown was last seen at his home on the 800 block of Hunter Street at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.Despite our requests, they have not given any more details about the circumstances of Brown's disappearance or if there is some criminal activity related to it.Aashir is described as 4'9 tall and weighs 60 pounds. . He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt, red sweat pants or short khaki pants, a black North Face jacket, chestnut Uggs and carrying a blue and black Black Panther book bag.Authorities believe he frequents the Crestbury section of Camden.Police say if you come in contact with or see Aashr Brown, please call 911 immediately and report his location and description.