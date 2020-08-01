9-year-old boy goes missing in Philadelphia, may be riding bicycle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing boy.

Police say 9-year-old Anjy Senat was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday at his home on the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Street.

Anjy is described as 4'1", 90 pounds, a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray pants.

Police say he may be riding a green BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anjy is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies allowed to work out at ballpark, no new positive tests
Hundreds found partying in Strawberry Mansion street
Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
Airbnb bans party houses in NJ amid COVID-19 clusters
'Filth-Adelphia is Back': Philadelphia neighbors say trash is piling up
80-year-old COVID-19 survivor returns home after four months
Woman killed, 2 men critical in Brewerytown shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida as Category 1 storm
Dirt bike rider critically injured in Broad Street crash
Speeding on Roosevelt Boulevard? You may get $150 fine
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
More TOP STORIES News