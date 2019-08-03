Search for missing endangered couple from Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an endangered elderly couple from Delaware County.

Cecilia Dunn, 90, and her husband, 85-year-old Charles Dunn were last seen around 9 a.m. Friday in the area of the 400 block of South Ivy Lane in Concord Township.

The Couple is operating a 2012 Silver Kia Sonata bearing PA registration HXL2957.

Cecilia Dunn is described as 5'4", 100 lbs., brown short hair, green eyes. She is wearing black slacks, a gray hoodie and black sneakers with white soles.

Charles Dunn is described as 6"02", 170 Lbs., gray short hair, hazel eyes, wearing glasses. He was wearing khaki pants and "burgundy Rockport" shoes.

Police believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.

Anyone with information on The Dunn's are asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Media at 484-840-1000.
