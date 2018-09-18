Search for missing endangered teen in Upper Gwynedd

Police are searching for a missing endangered 17-year-old male from Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County.
Police say Christopher Joseph Craven has not returned home from work since 9:30 p.m. Sunday, September 16.
He was last seen finishing his shift at Delaware Valley University. Christopher was operating a Gray 2006 Audi A4 with tinted windows bearing PA Registration KVN-8989.
Christopher is 5'11" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray polo work shirt with the Delaware Valley University logo on the shirt.
The Audi included separately in this email is a similar car, not the actual car.
If you know anything about the whereabouts of Christopher we would appreciate you contacting the Upper Gwynedd Township Police at 215-699-5861.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmissing person
pennsylvania newsmissing person