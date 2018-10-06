Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in finding an endangered 68-year-old man who went missing from North Philadelphia.Marc Robinson was last seen on the 3400 block of North 19th Street on Saturday.Authorities say Robinson is diabetic and suffers from Alzheimer's disease.He is described as 6'0" tall, thin build, brown eyes, medium complexion, with brown, white hair.He is known to frequent the 900 block of Maple Terrace in Darby as well as Methodist, Hahnemann and Temple hospitals.Anyone with information is asked to call the South Detective Division at------