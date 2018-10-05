Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken

Authorities are investigating a report of a missing autistic juvenile from Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Thirteen-year-old Isiah Mayes was last seen Friday leaving the Howard Phifer Middle School around 2:30 p.m.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5'0" tall and 100 lbs. He was wearing khaki pants, a light blue shirt with a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, with blue sneakers and brown corrective glasses.

If you come in contact with or see Isiah Mayes, please call 911.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmissing teenagerautismPennsauken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead, several others injured in crash in Salem County
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
Show More
Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
NBA legend, Charles Barkley honored at Temple University
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
More News