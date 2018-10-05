Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken

Authorities are investigating a report of a missing autistic juvenile from Pennsauken, New Jersey.Thirteen-year-old Isiah Mayes was last seen Friday leaving the Howard Phifer Middle School around 2:30 p.m.He is described as a black male, approximately 5'0" tall and 100 lbs. He was wearing khaki pants, a light blue shirt with a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, with blue sneakers and brown corrective glasses.If you come in contact with or see Isiah Mayes, please call 911.------