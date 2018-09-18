Search for missing endangered teen in Upper Gwynedd

Police are searching for a missing endangered 17-year-old male from Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County.

Police say Christopher Joseph Craven has not returned home from work since 9:30 p.m. Sunday, September 16.

He was last seen finishing his shift at Delaware Valley University. Christopher was operating a Gray 2006 Audi A4 with tinted windows bearing PA Registration KVN-8989.

Christopher is 5'11" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray polo work shirt with the Delaware Valley University logo on the shirt.

The Audi included separately in this email is a similar car, not the actual car.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Christopher we would appreciate you contacting the Upper Gwynedd Township Police at 215-699-5861.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmissing person
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
House partially collapses in Logan
Kayaker drowns in Brandywine River in Delaware
Outpouring of generosity for victims of wheelchair theft
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Pa. man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
As Florence moves west, North Carolina prepares for recovery
Show More
Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Philadelphia agrees to overhaul property seizure law
Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint in East Oak Lane
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into Delaware church
More News