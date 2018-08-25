Search for missing endangered woman in Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old endangered woman in Philadelphia.Lorraine Williams who resides on the 1500 block of Tioga Street, was last seen inside Jefferson Hospital with her daughter.Williams left to use the restroom and never returned.She is in the beginning stages of dementia.Williams is described as 5'5", 158 lbs. and light brown complexion with brown eyes and wavy black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a green stripe on the sleeves; a white t-shirt, black pants and a beige and blue tote bag.Anyone with any information on Ms. Lorraine Williams whereabouts is asked to please call------