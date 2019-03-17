Search for missing endangered woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered woman.Police say 29-year-old Davina McCoy, who is Autistic was last seen at her residence on the 2000 block of East Pacific Street in the city's Kensington section.Davina may become disoriented by unknown surroundings.She is 5'4, 130lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She has a bracelet design tattoo on her left wrist with the letter "D" in the center of the design; it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.Anyone with information on Davina McCoy's whereabouts is asked to please contact East Detectives at