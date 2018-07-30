MISSING PERSON

Search for missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's

Search for missing man in Lindenwold, N.J. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in South Jersey are searching for a missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Authorities say Frank Zangarlo went missing from his Lindenwold home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen on Whiteman Avenue.

Zangarlo may be wearing a dark green or black cap.

Police used a helicopter to search Sunday night, but did not find any signs of the missing man.

Anyone with information should call police at (856) 783-4900.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
