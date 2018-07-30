Search for missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's

Police in South Jersey are searching for a missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's.Authorities say Frank Zangarlo went missing from his Lindenwold home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen on Whiteman Avenue.Zangarlo may be wearing a dark green or black cap.Police used a helicopter to search Sunday night, but did not find any signs of the missing man.Anyone with information should call police at (856) 783-4900.------