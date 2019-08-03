Search for missing mother and endangered baby in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman.On Thursday, August 1, SVU received a report of an endangered missing baby, Princess Nova Jennings, who was born July 11 and released from the hospital on July 13.The baby was born with a serious medical condition and is in dire need of medical care.This issue is potentially life-threatening. She is presently in the company of her mother, 32-year-old Ebony Armstead.Due to her mental state, Armstead has no legal right to custody of baby Jennings.Armstead must be considered a danger to the health and wellbeing of baby Jennings.Police say she frequents the Philadelphia, Reading (Berks County) and Allentown (Lehigh County) area.Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of mother or child is encouraged to contact their local police department.