Search for missing mother and endangered baby in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

On Thursday, August 1, SVU received a report of an endangered missing baby, Princess Nova Jennings, who was born July 11 and released from the hospital on July 13.

The baby was born with a serious medical condition and is in dire need of medical care.

This issue is potentially life-threatening. She is presently in the company of her mother, 32-year-old Ebony Armstead.

Due to her mental state, Armstead has no legal right to custody of baby Jennings.

Armstead must be considered a danger to the health and wellbeing of baby Jennings.

Police say she frequents the Philadelphia, Reading (Berks County) and Allentown (Lehigh County) area.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of mother or child is encouraged to contact their local police department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsbabymissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Upper Darby
Police officer and civilian injured in house fire in Lr. Merion Twp.
Prosecutor: Man killed 97-year-old woman for rent money
Princeton police looking for serial groper
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening T'Storm. Muggy
More violations found against Popeyes in South Philadelphia
Police release video of assailants in Spring Garden attack
Show More
Delaware man sentenced to 2 years in prison for attacking Catholic priest
3 teens sought in shooting of 16-year-old shot at Philly playground
Delco couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police
Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces
Musikfest kicks off 11 days of music, food and fun
More TOP STORIES News