Search for missing New Jersey girl Dulce Maria Alavez enters 4th month

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for a missing Bridgeton girl continues as Thursday marks four months since police say she vanished from a New Jersey park.

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was last seen playing at the Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019.

Surveillance video captures the last known images of Dulce. The video shows Dulce getting ice cream at a store with her mother, 3-year-old brother and an 8-year-old relative. Then she vanished.

Mother of missing NJ girl Dulce Marie Alavez tells Dr. Phil she suspects 'old friend' took her daughter
EMBED More News Videos

Noema Alavez Perez spoke out about her missing daughter, Dulce Marie Alavez, in an interview on "Dr. Phil."



"It's really hard for us 'cause we're not getting any answers no more, not like we used to. They just keep saying they're investigating, but literally there's no answers," said Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez last week.

No suspects have been named in the case. A reward for information now stands at $75,000.

During a recent meeting, supporters asked Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly for things like waived fees for permits to hold vigils and amnesty for undocumented residents who may be afraid to come forward with information.

"They're not going to be asked about their documentation, we're not going to follow up on that. All we want is information about Dulce Maria Alavez," Kelly added.

TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
EMBED More News Videos

Dulce Maria Alavez vanished on the afternoon of September 16, prompting an all-out search to find the 5-year-old girl.



Dulce's mother is not giving up.

"We miss her a lot. We're not going to give up until we find her," she said.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation is ongoing and again reminds the public they will not ask about immigration status.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countymissing girl
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in bag, death of Philly foster mom may be connected
1 dead, 5 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change Thursday, Wintry Mess On Saturday
Driver, dog dead following crash in Caln Township
Old City businesses still open despite water main break
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
Show More
1 of 4 suspects on trial on stray bullet slaying of NJ girl, 9
'Superman' helps disabled man who lost bag at Philly hospital
Foxes spotted in Philadelphia, Upper Darby neighborhoods
Allentown mother charged in baby's death will go to trial
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News