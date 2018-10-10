EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4440341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities search for Ryan Albert, of Marlton, New Jersey who last seen leaving the Denver area on October 4.

The search for a New Jersey man reported missing in Rocky Mountain National Park in north-central Colorado has been temporarily suspended due to weather.Park officials say technical crews searching Longs Peak for 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, ran into extreme conditions on Tuesday including waist-deep snow drifts, wind, ice, cold temperatures and low visibility. The search was temporarily suspended due to a winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday.Park spokeswoman Lindsey Lewis says Thursday's weather forecast seems to show a bit of improvement, which should allow teams to resume the search.Albert was last seen in Denver on Oct. 4. Family members reported him overdue on Oct. 5. The four-day search has turned up no clues as to Albert's whereabouts.Anyone with information should call (970) 586-1204.------