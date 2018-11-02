Search for missing teenager, toddler in Wilmington

Wilmington police are searching for a missing teenager and toddler.Police say 17-year-old Vic-Torionah Moore was babysitting 1-year-old Zion Brown Thursday night.They say she took the child with her around 8:30 p.m. to a Citgo gas station located at 601 Concord Avenue in Wilmington.When Zion's mother returned home around 10 p.m., she could not locate the teen and contacted police.Authorities have issued a Gold Alert. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these children should call 911.------