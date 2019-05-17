Search for possible serial bank robber in Bensalem

By Esther Katro
BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for a possible serial bank robber.

According to police, the suspect has been involved in several recent robberies in surrounding towns. They said he committed his latest robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Horizon Boulevard at 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police have released surveillance pictures and a video of the suspect.

He's being described as a black man, with facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat, red shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

The suspect was seen leaving the bank in a black Hyundai Veloster with a paper temporary tag on the driver's side of the rear window.

Police said the front license plate is possibly a car dealership advertisement plate or a labor union plate.

They said the suspect almost struck several cars on the roadway while driving away, traveling onto Rockhill Drive towards Neshaminy Boulevard.

The suspect has displayed a handgun in some of these robberies, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the car on the road should dial 9-1-1, and if you have any information on the suspect or location of the car call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshippa. newsrobberybank robbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows N.J. teacher crashing into pizza shop
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Authorities: 1 dead, 1 missing, 1 hurt after home explosion
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-495 in Claymont
Boy, 12, missing since Wednesday in Philly
Barricade situation after Phila. police serve warrant on suspect
Show More
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
Police: Woman shot to death may have been in crossfire
13 decontaminated after Chester fire, hazmat
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
More TOP STORIES News