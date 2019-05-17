Search for possible serial bank robber in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for a possible serial bank robber.According to police, the suspect has been involved in several recent robberies in surrounding towns. They said he committed his latest robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Horizon Boulevard at 3:50 p.m. Thursday.Police have released surveillance pictures and a video of the suspect.He's being described as a black man, with facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat, red shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.The suspect was seen leaving the bank in a black Hyundai Veloster with a paper temporary tag on the driver's side of the rear window.Police said the front license plate is possibly a car dealership advertisement plate or a labor union plate.They said the suspect almost struck several cars on the roadway while driving away, traveling onto Rockhill Drive towards Neshaminy Boulevard.The suspect has displayed a handgun in some of these robberies, and should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone who sees the car on the road should dial 9-1-1, and if you have any information on the suspect or location of the car call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.