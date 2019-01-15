New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Cumberland County.It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Third Avenue in Upper Deerfield Township.Police released the sketch of a man who they say was one of four people that allegedly assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver.According to investigators, the pictured suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash, a wallet and two cell phones from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigation Office at (856) 451-0106.Police say anonymous tips are welcome.------