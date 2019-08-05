PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police discovered a shell casing and pair of broken glasses at the scene of a reported shooting at the steps of the Art Museum but no victim.
Officers were called to the museum in the city's Fairmount Park section around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
As they arrived, they saw a group of motorcyclists leaving the area.
The incident remains under investigation.
Search for victim after shell casing, broken glasses found at Philadelphia Museum of Art
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More