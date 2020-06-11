Search underway for 2 missing teens last seen swimming in Schuylkill River: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A search is underway for two missing teens who were last seen going into the Schuylkill River, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened near 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Police say two boys, ages 15 and 14 years old, were seen going into the river for a swim but never resurfaced.



Chopper 6 was overhead as marine units searched the river.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
