Search underway for Michigan 5-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day

SIX LAKES, Mich. -- A search is underway for a five-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day.

Officials said Beau Belson went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Six Lakes area of Michigan, located around 150 miles northwest of Detriot.

Family said he's 36 inches tall, 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dinosaur-print pajamas, and black boots. Belson has autism but he's able to communicate.

The boy's aunt, Melody Schapee, said around 200 volunteers were looking for her missing nephew. Police had to tell the public that the search had too many volunteers, and the excess could interfere with K-9 units' tracking.

Schapee said she fears Beau fell asleep, since he's a heavy sleeper.

"He doesn't like loud noises, but otherwise, he's just your typical little kindergartener," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganautismmissing boyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect, victim identified in Christmas morning stabbing
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort policy Thursday
Montgomery County man charged in father's murder
Man picking up food, teen injured in North Philly shooting
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Officials: Police fire back at gunman in Allentown standoff
Show More
Driver crashes into NE Philly sporting goods store
AccuWeather: Freezing fog early, cool but dry this afternoon
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Remains of NJ soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to US
ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
More TOP STORIES News