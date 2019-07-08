Search team finds jet ski of New Jersey couple who went missing in Barbados

HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados -- A jet ski belonging to a New Jersey couple who went missing while on a trip to Barbados has reportedly been found.

According to reports, a search team found the couple's jet ski about 250 miles away from the shore. No sign of the missing couple was reported.

Last week, authorities in Barbados called off the week-long search for 32-year-old Oscar Suarez and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Magdalena Devil, of Montclair.

They were last seen on June 24 riding out to sea on jet skis. Authorities say they both wore life jackets.

The search covered more than 600 nautical miles and included police, the local coast Guard, regional security forces and the US Air Force.

Suarez and Devil arrived in Barbados on June 22 for a one-week vacation in Holetown on the island's west coast.

Two days later they set off over Caribbean waters. When they didn't return after about 30 minutes, police and the Barbados Coast Guard searched the waters but couldn't find them or the jet skis.

Suarez's mother says she texted her son later that day but he never responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairessex countymissing manjet skieru.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Man found dead in bathtub after being missing for weeks
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store
AccuWeather: Damp and Humid Early, Nicer Later Today
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Show More
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
2 shot outside of Allentown nightclub
Stevie Wonder says he will undergo kidney transplant
Vigil held for man kidnapped, killed in Camden
More TOP STORIES News