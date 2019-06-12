Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A New Jersey lifeguard is being hailed a hero after saving a 10-month-old baby from choking to death.Officials said Pete Laquaglia of the Seaside Heights Beach Patrol was on his break on the boardwalk around 12:10 p.m. last Friday when he said he heard screaming.He ran to help and found the infant choking on a piece of plastic.Laquaglia put the baby over his knee and performed the Heimlich maneuver to clear the child's throat.The baby made a full recovery.Officials said the former All-Shore 1st team linebacker for the Mariners of Toms River North High School and fifth year lifeguard was "so cool under pressure."On Instagram, the Beach Patrol said they are "so proud of Pete!"