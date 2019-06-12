Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A New Jersey lifeguard is being hailed a hero after saving a 10-month-old baby from choking to death.

Officials said Pete Laquaglia of the Seaside Heights Beach Patrol was on his break on the boardwalk around 12:10 p.m. last Friday when he said he heard screaming.

He ran to help and found the infant choking on a piece of plastic.

Laquaglia put the baby over his knee and performed the Heimlich maneuver to clear the child's throat.

The baby made a full recovery.

Officials said the former All-Shore 1st team linebacker for the Mariners of Toms River North High School and fifth year lifeguard was "so cool under pressure."

On Instagram, the Beach Patrol said they are "so proud of Pete!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seaside heights boroughn.j. newsjersey shorebabylifeguardchoking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police: Woman fatally stabbed after argument over parking space
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Black bear spotted wandering in Springfield Twp.
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
4 homes collapse on Willow Street in Norristown
Pa. company's materials allegedly aided spread of London's Grenfell fire
Show More
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delco
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
Neighbors rally behind beloved pot belly pig
Police: Man arrested in random shooting of Calif. deputy at Jack in the Box
More TOP STORIES News