bomb threat

Bomb threat forces second gentleman Doug Emhoff to be rushed out of school event

EMBED <>More Videos

Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat

WASHINGTON -- Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "we have to go." Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, "evacuate the building."

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said there was a bomb threat. It was not known if it was related to Emhoff's visit or the Black History Month event.

Emhoff spokesperson Katie Peters said the school alerted the Secret Service about what she termed a "security incident or a report of a potential security incident."

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Students at the school were dismissed for the day, since it was expected to take several hours for security officials to sweep the building, principal Nadine Smith said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonschool threatkamala harrisbomb threatu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOMB THREAT
Who placed the pipe bombs the night before the Capitol attack?
Local high school football games suspended due to threats, violence
Rowan U. campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat
New images released of suspect in pipe bombs found at RNC, DNC
TOP STORIES
Nurse who allegedly set worker on fire found dead of apparent suicide
Man killed in Center City shooting; nearly two dozen shots fired
Friends of fallen Navy SEAL recruit speak out
New details on 2 hit-and-runs on the same night
Philadelphia is represented in the Oscars | See who's nominated
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Gov. Wolf's final budget, like his first, features public schools
Show More
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
7 injured in NJ Transit bus crash on AC Expressway
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Pizza delivery driver shot in head in Philly ambush attack: Police
At 17, Delco field hockey star is youngest player on Team USA
More TOP STORIES News